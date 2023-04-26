HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Henrico, county leaders have moved to start construction on the long-planned Fall Line Trail, a multi-million dollar project that they hope will connect the region.

The trail is 43-mile-long multi-use trail that is planned to span seven localities: Hanover County, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Richmond, Ashland, Petersburg and Colonial Heights. Each locality was asked to choose an alignment.

In 2020, former Governor Ralph Northam announced the project following a trail study from Ashland to Petersburg. Between 2019-2020, the Virginia Department of Transportation studied to determine a route.

“It will connect diverse communities, city streets, suburban neighborhoods and rural roads for recreation and commerce,” Northam said at the time.

Henrico board members approved an agreement with the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) for funding Tuesday. The approval was recommended by the Director of Public Works as well as the Purchasing Director.

The Henrico portion is 7.5 miles long and will be constructed in eight phases. According to the county, it will include trailheads, connector trails, pedestrian crossings, drainage improvements, intersection modifications and landscaping. It will span from Bryan Park Avenue to Woodman Road at the boundary line between Henrico and Hanover County.

Map showing portion of the Fall Line Trail to be constructed in Henrico County.

CVTA will provide around $35.8 million in regional funds, with the county chipping in another $7.6 million. State and federal funds make up the remainder, totaling $9.1 million in grants. The county hopes to finish its part within the next 4 to 5 years.

According to the website, the Fall Line Trail is an opportunity to “connect the dots” of transportation networks in the greater Richmond region.

In Chesterfield County, their portion of the trail is expected to be 19 miles long. Some segments of the Chesterfield County trail are fully paid for while others still need funding.

Along Route 1, several segments are already funded and are in the design stage: Falling Creek Wayside to Food Lion, Food Lion to Falling Creek Avenue, Merriewood Road to Falling Creek Wayside and Elliham Avenue to Merriewood Road.

The Southern Section is also in the design stage from Patton Park to Route 10.

Contruction is planned for this Summer on Galena Avenue.

In Richmond, a 13-mile stretch of the trail is partially funded.

Bryan Park Avenue to Park Street and Bloomingdale Avenue is fully funded, along with Walmsley Boulevard to Bellemeade Road.