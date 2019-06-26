Henrico approves construction plans to replace two high schools

The board approved the plans for the new J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School during a Tuesday meeting.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans of development for the construction of two new high schools in the county. The board approved the plans for the new J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School during a Tuesday meeting.

In September, 8News reported on the county’s plan to rebuild the two schools by 2021. Construction on the schools will begin in the fall and each new school is expected cost roughly $80 million.

The plan for J.R. Tucker High School calls for the demolition of the existing high school and replacing it with a two-story, 265,101 square-foot high school.

The plan calls for a two-story, 265,101 square foot high school, a one-story, 10,096 square foot field house, a 4,342 square foot concession stand, playing fields and parking areas; and for demolition of the existing J.R. Tucker High School. — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) June 26, 2019

The new Highland Springs High School will also be a two-story, 265,101 square-foot building. The board announced the existing school building “will be retained and reused.”

The HSHS plan calls for a two-story, 265,101 square foot high school, a one-story, 10,096 square foot field house, a 4,342 square foot concession stand, playing fields and parking areas. The existing Highland Springs High School will be retained and reused. — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) June 26, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.