Henrico approves construction plans to replace two high schools

Henrico County

The board approved the plans for the new J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School during a Tuesday meeting.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans of development for the construction of two new high schools in the county. The board approved the plans for the new J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School during a Tuesday meeting.

In September, 8News reported on the county’s plan to rebuild the two schools by 2021. Construction on the schools will begin in the fall and each new school is expected cost roughly $80 million.

The plan for J.R. Tucker High School calls for the demolition of the existing high school and replacing it with a two-story, 265,101 square-foot high school.

The new Highland Springs High School will also be a two-story, 265,101 square-foot building. The board announced the existing school building “will be retained and reused.”

