Henrico approves final construction plans for indoor sports and events center at Virginia Center Commons

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Board of Supervisors have approved final plans for continued construction of the indoor sports facility and convocation center at the county-owned portion of Virginia Center Commons.

The plans are in an interim agreement with Rebkee Co., who are handling the construction of the new building that is expected to be 200,000 sq. ft. and will cost around $50 million to complete.

Demolition at Virginia Center Commons. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

External demolition of the portion of Virginia Center Commons being used for the project began in January 2021.

The construction is slated to be completed by August 2022.

Renderings of Henrico County Sports & Events Center provided by the county.

