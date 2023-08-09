HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In a unanimous vote during Tuesday night’s meeting, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution granting the installation of a new solar panel site.

Following the decision, Sun Tribe Solar will be granted a lease to install solar panels on the rooftop of the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center. The electric power generated from these panels will then be purchased by the County under a power purchase agreement.

The initial term of the lease will be 25 years and the annual rent for the lease will be $1 per year with the option to extend the lease further down the line.

According to officials, the County will pay no capital costs, will lower its carbon footprint and will buy electricity at reduced rates as a result.

Henrico County launched its solar renewable energy program in 2019. Since then, six facilities have completed solar panel installations, two more are in progress — expected to finish in the next couple of months — and five more are in design. Including the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, there will be 14 solar panel sites across the county.