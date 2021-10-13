Henrico Board of Supervisors give the ‘seal of approval’ for the GreenCity development to move forward

Preview of what Henrico County’s “GreenCity” will look like.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The urban mixed-use ‘ecodistrict’ GreenCity is officially a go as of Tuesday night after the Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approved conditional rezoning plans and a provisional-use permit.

The projected site contains 204 acres near the intersection of I-295 and Parham Road.

The development is private-funded and features office, retail and residental space, parks, trails and will be home to North America’s “greenest’ concert and 17,000-seat sports arena. All buildings will be built to support environmentally sustainable practices, according to developers.

In August, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited the project site and said GreenCity is a benchmark “poster-child of what kind of world we can create” pertaining to sustainable living.

Aerials of the current plot of land proposed for redevelopment. (Photo: Henrico County)



According to Anthony Romanello of the Henrico Economic Development Authority, once rezoning is approved, the County, EDA and GreenCity principals will finalize a master development agreement. After that, a Community Development Authority will be formed.

GreenCity will also then purchase the former Best Products HQ site from the EDA.