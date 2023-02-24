HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A member of the Henrico Board of Supervisors has been charged with hitting a woman with his car on Friday morning.

On Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 11:47 a.m., Henrico Emergency Communications received a 911 call about a crash involving a car and a cyclist on the 6500 block of Osborne Turnpike.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with both the cyclist and the driver of the car. According to police, it appears both the driver and the cyclist were heading north on the turnpike when the driver failed to give a three-foot distance when trying to pass the cyclist and hit her.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver, Tyrone Nelson of Henrico County, was charged and issued a summons for failing to move over.

Nelson is a reverend at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church in Richmond and serves on the Henrico Board of Supervisors. According to Henrico Police, he is cooperating with the investigation.

This is not the first recent crash involving a driver and pedestrian on Osborne Turnpike. In August 2022, 49-year-old Carla “Jonah” Holland was killed while riding her bike on Osborne Turnpike when she was hit by 18-year-old Jeffery Marsh, who told police he had consumed beer and edibles before getting in the car. The crash also critically injured a second cyclist, Natalie Rainer.