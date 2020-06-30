Henrico BOS looking for feedback on potential civilian review board for police department

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Amid the unrest across the country and in the Commonwealth, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors is looking for input on the potential creation of a civilian review board. The board would oversee the county’s police department.

To submit a comment, you can email the county through July. Residents are encouraged to leave their name and address when they respond.

Shannon Taylor, the county’s Commonwealth Attorney, has also announced a new position geared towards police accountability.

The ‘Police Integrity and Compliance Position’ will be a deputy CA who will oversee a new hotline for those who believe they have had an illegal interaction with police. Anyone with concerns can email ‘CitizenCA@henrico.us.’

“I have been horrified seeing example after example of police excess and violence in the news every day,” Taylor said.

“Although I am pleased that Henrico police patrol officers wearbody-worn cameras and that we make every effort to view this footage, I have determined this is insufficient. My responsibility as Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney is to keep citizens safe, and this is an important part of that.”

The new hire will also work closely with the proposed civilian review board.

Any local action on a civilian review board will be made after the General Assembly discusses the issue later this summer.