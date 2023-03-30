HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has broken ground on a new phase of improvements to Creighton Road, designed to make the stretch safer for drivers.
The project will widen and re-align Creighton between North Laburnum Avenue and Sandy Lane, as well as shift an intersection with Dabbs House Road and extend it.
The total cost for the project is $14.2 million and will effect just 0.4 miles.
The new four-lane section will also feature sidewalks on both sides and improved storm drains. The project is expected to finish in 2025.