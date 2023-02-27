Concept map of Taylor Farm Park, now under construction in eastern Henrico. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/WRIC)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has broken ground on a new $20 million park in the Sandston area, set to open in the Summer of 2024.

The county gave final approval to a construction contract for the park last week, and county leaders gathered in Sandston on Monday to celebrate the new project, which was funded by a 2016 bond referendum.

“After years of community conversations and planning, it’s a great feeling to see the shovels across the way — it’s time to start building,” said Varina Supervisor Reverend Tyrone Nelson.

County officials pose at a groundbreaking ceremony in Sandston. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/WRIC)

The park, which totals about 99 acres, will feature a skate park, nature-based play area, memorial garden and extensive trails. A few key features, including an interpretive farm area, were cut from the project due to increasing cost estimates.

“Once built, this park will embody what is possible when residents and government work collectively,” said County Manager John Vithoulkas.

The project is one of the last parks initiatives to begin construction using funds from the 2016 referendum. Voters approved a new referendum last year that will provide the county with funds for one new park and improvements to two more.