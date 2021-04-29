Henrico CASA holding playhouse fundraiser for child abuse prevention

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico CASA launched a new event this month called Home for Good. The organization will be fundraising for child abuse prevention efforts by offering one-of-a-kind playhouses for people to win through a drawing.

CASA works to provide advocates for children who have been victims of abuse and neglect. Organization volunteers help speak up for a child’s best interests and make sure they have somewhere safe to live.

The organization received three donated playhouses that will be displayed at Short Pump Town Center until May 2. While the little houses are on display people can make donations to CASA for the chance to win one.

Donated by Southern Traditions

Donated by DPR Construction

Donated by Classic Construction

A release from Henrico CASA states, “We also know that when children are in safe, stable homes, free from abuse and neglect, we are building the foundation for a healthier community. A playhouse is a wonderful reminder that childhood should be happy and carefree – not abusive, neglectful, or traumatic.”