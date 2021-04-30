Henrico CASA looking for volunteers to act as child advocates

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is holding a virtual information session for individuals interested in volunteering to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.

The informational session will be on May 11 and 13 to educated interested parties about what the agency is about.

Henrico CASA is a non-profit organization that worked alongside the county’s court system for over two decades. Volunteers typically work between 10 to 12 hours per month, gathering information on a child’s circumstance to provided to the court.

In a press release, they said they’re offering a three-week training program for new volunteers that will begin Monday, June 7. Classes will be three days a week and will last roughly six hours each session.

Interested volunteers must be at least 21 years old and should have regular access to a computer. Applicants who are selected will be fingerprinted and undergo a criminal background and references check.

Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer must apply by Friday, May 21, and should preregister for the informational session on Eventbrite.