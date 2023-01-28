On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Henrico County Division of Fire celebrated the grand opening of Firehouse 20. Credit: Henrico Fire.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new firehouse in Henrico’s West End officially opened in January, allowing Henrico Fire to better serve a busy central area near Staples Mill and Parham Road.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Henrico County Division of Fire celebrated the grand opening of Firehouse 20. The new firehouse is located at 8521 Willis Road, just off Staples Mill Road near the intersection of Parham Road, and is Henrico’s 22nd firehouse.

Firehouse 20 first began service on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and is currently averaging 10 calls each day. This high volume of calls is one of the reasons Henrico Fire chose Willis Road as the location for the new firehouse.

“When we looked at placing a firehouse here, we projected our crews would be quite active, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen,” Battalion Chief Michael Roth said. “The Staples Mill and Parham corridor is one of the busiest areas in the county. This firehouse is strategically located to address the increasing 911 call volume.”

The new firehouse includes a day room, fitness room, kitchen, bunk rooms and meeting space. The apparatus bay is home to an engine and a medic. According to Interim Fire Chief Jackson, the features at the facility are meant to not only serve the well-being of firefighters, but to improve emergency response times.

“Firehouse 20 represents Henrico County’s ongoing commitment to employee health, citizen safety, and sustainable infrastructure,” Interim Fire Chief Jackson Baynard said. “It also represents an investment in a county that’s growing and thriving.”

The county’s 23rd firehouse is currently planned for Henrico’s East End.