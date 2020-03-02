Breaking News
Henrico celebrating 7th annual ARTS Festival

Henrico County

Courtesy of Henrico County Public Schools Facebook page.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is reminding the community about its upcoming arts festival.

The annual Henrico ARTS (Artists, Residents, Teachers, and Students) Festival features student artwork from all 72 county schools.

An Alumni Art Show will also be held. The show, entitled “Retrospective,” will feature the work of former Deep Run students who attended the school since it opened its doors in 2002.

The art show is set to commence the weekend of March 14-15 at Deep Run High School. The start time for the event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

