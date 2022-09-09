HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is closer than it appears, and qualifying Henrico families can submit their applications to participate in the annual Henrico Christmas Mother program starting next month.

Volunteer shoppers work all year looking for the best products and prices so qualifying Henrico County families with children, seniors and disabled adults can shop the Henrico Christmas Mother warehouse for new clothes, books, toys and gifts every holiday season. The program, which began in 1942, is now in its 80th year.

For qualifying community members looking to partake in this tradition and shop the warehouse in December, Henrico Christmas Mother will be accepting applications in person at 361 Dabbs House Road in Richmond on the following days and times:

Monday, October 3, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Monday, October 10, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Monday, October 17, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, October 24, 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

Applicants must bring the following required documentation when they apply:

Photo ID

Proof of Henrico County Residency

Proof of income, including SNAP benefit statement

Social Security cards for all household members

Birth certificates for each child on the application

Proof of custody (if applicable)

Proof of disability

To download an application in English or Spanish, go to henricochristmasmother.org and click on “Apply for Help“.

To learn more about the program, including how to apply for help, volunteer, or make a donation to help your neighbors in need, visit henricochristmasmother.org, email applications@henricochristmasmother.org or call 804-236-9741.