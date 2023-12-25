HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An eastern Henrico church and organization providing aid to domestic violence survivors are continuing an annual tradition by giving back to the community on Christmas Day.

The Faces Behind a Purpose for You hosted a Christmas Day toy giveaway at Worship and Praise Deliverance Church in the East Highland Park area of Henrico County from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

In addition to providing toys for local kids, the event provided basic necessities like toiletries and food, as well as literacy resources. Local private chef and caterer Chef R. Kearse was at the event cooking for attendees and Santa Claus was also present to meet with the kids.

The Faces Behind a Purpose for You organizes several similar events across the Richmond area throughout the year. Information about upcoming events is posted to the organization’s Facebook page.