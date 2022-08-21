HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A special basketball game was hosted on Friday night to honor two Henrico students who died earlier this year.

Two Henrico High School students, Diamond Brown-Mosby and Jaheim Dickerson, were both killed in gun violence incidents earlier this year. To honor the two students, basketball coach Rudy Cunningham, who coached Brown-Mosby, hosted a special basketball game on Friday, Aug. 19.

The mothers of the two students both attended and were given special jerseys to honor their children.

“I feel honored,” Jennifer Flythe, one of the mothers, said. “It’s good to see kids come out for a good cause in remembrance of our kids.”



“I feel honored that people still remember them, even though they’ve been gone for a while,” Chiquita Watson added.