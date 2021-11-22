Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney appeals decision that blocks ability to charge Lucia Bremer’s suspected killer as an adult

Teenage girl shot and killed outside of her home in Gayton Forest West in Henrico County. (Photo provided by Bremer family)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s top prosecutor was blocked from attempting to charge the alleged killer of slain Henrico teen Lucia Bremer as an adult.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said she requested the case be transferred from juvenile court to the Henrico Circuit Court in order for her to charge the male, now 15-year-old, teen suspect as an adult. However, Henrico Juvenile and Domestics Relations Court Judge Stacy Lee denied the request Monday.

Taylor is now appealing the judge’s decision, to once again attempt to transfer the case to circuit court. After the juvenile court judge’s ruling, Taylor remains adamant that based on the circumstances of the shooting there are grounds to charge the teen as a adult.

The teen is suspected of shooting and killing 13-year-old Bremer while she was walking home from Quioccasin Middle School with a friend. The shooting occurred on March 26 in the Gayton Forest West subdivision of Henrico County.

Months after the shooting, in September a judge ruled that there was probable cause for Taylor to prosecute the suspect for Bremer’s death.

He faces charges for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm of a juvenile, one additional brandishing of a firearm charge and one count of attempted murder, as well as charges for a school shooting threat.

Now that Taylor has called for an appeal she indicated there is a 45 day timeline for an appeal hearing, and said she hopes the appeals date is set today or tomorrow.