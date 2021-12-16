Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney making personal appeal to charge Lucia Bremer’s suspected killer as adult

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County’s top prosecutor is set to make a personal appeal to charge the accused teenage suspect in the death of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer as an adult after a judge denied her request last month.

The teen is suspected of shooting and killing 13-year-old Bremer while she was walking home from Quioccasin Middle School with a friend. The shooting occurred on Mar. 26 in the Gayton Forest West subdivision of Henrico County.

In September, months after the shooting, a judge ruled that there was probable cause for Taylor to prosecute the suspect for Bremer’s death.

On Nov. 22, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor requested the case to be transferred from juvenile court to the Henrico Circuit Court in order for her to charge the male, 15-year-old suspect as an adult.

Henrico Juvenile and Domestics Relations Court Judge Stacy Lee denied that initial request.

After the juvenile court judge’s ruling, Taylor remains adamant that based on the circumstances of the shooting, there are grounds to charge the teen as an adult.

“The fact that there were two young girls who were facing that danger and Lucia lost her life, we, the Commonwealth, believes that the nature of the offense warrants the review,” Taylor told 8News last month.

The teen suspect faces charges for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm of a juvenile, one additional brandishing of a firearm charge and one count of attempted murder, as well as charges for a school shooting threat.

Shannon Taylor is set to make her appeal today at 1:30 p.m.

