HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Community Food Bank is hosting its annual September food drive at the West End Manor Civic Association.

Donations will be collected on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Civic Association, which is located on 8600 Lakefront Drive in Richmond.

The food bank is encouraging donors to contribute items such as cereal, rice, canned foods, peanut butter and more. All items must be unopened and placed in a paper bag. More information can be found at the food bank’s website. Check out the full list of items that can be donated below.