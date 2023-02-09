HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers of all ages recently gathered at the Oak Avenue Complex to help vulnerable students in Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS).

On Jan. 29, the HCPS McKinney-Vento team was joined by The Life Church RVA and other community engagement teams in packing 200 grocery bags of nonperishable groceries for students experiencing homelessness.

Through the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, students of homeless families can receive breakfast and lunch at school each day. However, Henrico school leaders recognized that there are more than two meals in a day.

Grocery bags filled with nonperishable groceries were given to students. (Photo Credit: Henrico County Public Schools)

Each bag contained oatmeal, fruit cups, granola bars, ramen noodles, canned vegetables, crackers, water bottles and more. Some of the items were purchased using funds from the American Rescue Plan, while others were donated by The Life Church RVA, the Henrico Education Foundation and Publix.

Anyone looking to support students experiencing homelessness can email the McKinny-Vento Team here.