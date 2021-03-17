Henrico community rallies around Samar Lemons, hopeful the football player will walk again

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Samar Lemons, a Henrico High School football player who suffered a fractured neck during a game last week remains in the hospital.

Doctors do not yet know what impacts the injury will have on the teen’s life.

In honor of Lemons’ jersey number 1’7′, on Wednesday, March 17 at 5:17 p.m., community leaders held a prayer vigil and fundraiser for the football player at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, which was livestreamed for the public to see.

“God, I thank you for the miracle that you’re going to create in Samar Malachi Lemons,” said his mother, Dana Armstead-Guy, in a prayer at the vigil. She has spent the last five days at VCU Medical Center by her son’s bedside.

However, Armstead-Guy exuded hope and gratitude. “I am beyond grateful that God saw fit to make a future so bright for him that it would touch other people. I am grateful,” she said.

“I’m looking at y’all and I’m just trying my best to keep my feelings and everything in my chest because y’all aren’t here because my son is dead. Y’all are here because my son is alive and he’s gonna walk and he’s gonna run and he’s gonna skip,” Armstead-Guy told the crowd.

Lemons faces a long road of recovery. Doctors do not know if he will walk again. His mother said he is making steps in the right direction, though.

“He could feel nothing from his neck down. Nothing,” she said. However, before Armstead-Guy leaving the hospital Wednesday, she said her son began moving his shoulders and arms.

Henrico Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, Henrico High School Principal Karin Castillo-Rose, Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Richmond), Henrico County Supervisors Frank Thornton and Tyrone Nelson also spoke at the vigil.

Head Football Coach Gerald Glasco and several of Lemons’ teammates were also present. Glasco proudly sported Lemons’ number ’17’ jersey.

“When I talked to him today, it gave me comfort. Facetimed today. He had a chance to talk to me, I could understand what he was saying,” Glasco said.

Armstead-Guy remains hopeful her son will be able to walk across the stage at graduation in June.

If you would like to support Lemons’ family, click here for his GoFundMe page.