HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico confirmed its third rabies case this year after a raccoon walked into someone’s yard and had a “physical altercation” with their dog, police said.

Authorities received a report on April 4 of a potential rabies exposure in the 6400 block of Charles City Road involving a dog and a raccoon.

Henrico police said they were told the raccoon entered a resident’s yard and eventually “had a physical altercation with a dog.” No other exposures were reported.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies, and the dog will be quarantined on its owner’s property, according to police. This marks the county’s third confirmed rabies case of 2023.

A rabies clinic will be held on May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Road. Vaccinations are $15 and are cash only.