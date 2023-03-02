The Henrico County Police Division received more than a dozen reports of car thefts at Deep Run Park in the last 60 days. Credit: Nicole Dantzler/8News

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – On Saturday, March 25 Henrico 4-H Youth Development will hold its second annual Farm Graze event. This free event is a celebration of agriculture and will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will take place at Deep Run Park 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

The event is meant to celebrate National Agriculture Day, which occurs on March 21. It will feature farm animals, a pet costume contest, crafts and other activities. Chicks, goats, rabbits and bees will all be at the event.

Children at the event will be given a passport book that they can fill out by visiting the different exhibits and activities. The first 100 to fill out the passport book will win a free prize.

Farm Graze will collect donations for the Henrico Animal Shelter. It will be collecting towels, blankets, KONGs, dog treats, cat toys, kibble and kitten formula.

At the event, Henrico 4-H will give a look into its programming and opportunities. Several Virginia organizations related to education and the environment will be present at the event. Those who want more information can call 804-501-5160 or go to Henrico.us/extension.

Exhibitors present include Henrico Extension, Master Gardeners, Henrico County Public Library, Henrico Recreation and Parks, Henricopolis Soil & Water Conservation District, Keep Virginia Beautiful, Keep Henrico Beautiful, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, Virginia State University Small Ruminant Farm, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, West End Farmers Market and RVA City Bees.