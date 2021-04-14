Henrico County approves utility increases starting July 1

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting in July, residents of Henrico County will begin seeing increased water and sewer rates. The county expects the added charges will cost residents around 10 cents each day.

The county tweeted about the change on Tuesday evening following a Board of Supervisors announcement.

The ordinance will bring up bi-monthly rates and the cost of connection fees in order to “keep pace with service and maintenance needs.”

According to Henrico County Government, most residential customers will pay an additional $6.10 for every two month billing cycle. Connections for homes will go by $230 for water and $280 for sewer.

Water and sewer services are not provided by tax dollars and rely on customer fees in Henrico.