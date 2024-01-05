HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is studying bicycle and pedestrian accommodations in the Willow Lawn area and wants community feedback.

From Tuesday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 19, Henrico residents can fill out a survey to give feedback on the county’s designs for bicycle and pedestrian accommodations in the Willow Lawn area.

The survey is a part of the county’s Willow Lawn Area Mobility Study — a project with an estimated $99,970 budget to implement new designs for bicycle and pedestrian facilities in the area.

The new bicycle and pedestrian facilities will be put in place from Willow Lawn Drive to Libbie Avenue, as well as from West Broad Street to south of Monument Avenue at the County line.

According to the county, routes that connect to developments such as Libbie Mill and the City of Richmond will also be evaluated in the study.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henrico residents that would like to participate in the county’s survey, can fill out the form here.