HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new Sheetz gas station will soon be coming to Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

The proposed location for the new gas station, convenience store and drive-thru restaurant at 7500 Staples Mill Road received some pushback from residents last month.

“Why do we need another gas station in the area? The traffic and congestion, the size of the highway, and traffic lights and everything considered,” said nearby resident Warren Winner in November. “It just makes it a ridiculous proposal, to be honest with you.”

(Courtesy of the Henrico County Government)

Henrico County Board of Supervisors members reviewed a combination of proposals during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. One proposal was a zoning request to allow the construction of the gas station as well as several townhomes. The other proposal was a provisional use permit to allow for 24-hour operations at the location.

The proposals were recommended for approval by the Henrico County Planning Commission.

The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved both proposals unanimously.