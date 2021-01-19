Henrico County Board of Supervisors met for annual retreat, discussed plan for 2021

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors met for their annual retreat over the weekend to discuss issues of importance and improvement going forward for the county.

In attendance were County Manager John Vithoulkas and new board chairman Dan Schmitt, alongside Fairfield’s Frank Thornton, Tuckahoe’s Patricia O’Bannon, Varina’s Tyrone Nelson and Three Chopt’s Thomas Branin.

The board discussed a variety of topics in their two-day retreat — from public communication and Henrico parks, to pedestrian safety and capital improvement.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the retreat is supposed to serve as “a guide for our county and a work plan for our team to understand where everyone is and what the ultimate outcome is.”

The county will be adding a new website as another tool to enhance public communication and engagement on key issues. This will also allow residents to report issues like potholes for repair and provide feedback on the upcoming plans for GreenCity.

Henrico County is working to expand broadband internet access to underserved areas with 86% of residents having access.

The Board of Supervisors also discussed the future of parks and sports tourism investments, listing sports tourism as a ‘major economic driver’ for the county.