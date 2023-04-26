HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that will return surplus real estate tax revenues to county property owners.

The decision followed a public hearing on Tuesday, April 25. According to the County, the tax relief credit will be equivalent to two cents per $100 of a property’s 2023 taxable value for the second consecutive year.

Property owners who receive more than $30 in their return will receive a check, those with less than $30 will have credits applied to their real estate tax accounts. Checks will be distributed in September, credits will be applied to accounts in October.

“The 2023 tax relief credit will provide a projected $11.2 million back to Henrico property owners,” a page on the Henrico County website reads. “The Henrico County Board of Supervisors will consider this credit payment to real property owners at a regularly scheduled meeting in June 2023.”

Anyone with additional questions can call the County’s Department of Finance at 804-501-4729.