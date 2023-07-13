HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a sidewalk along part of Hungary Road to improve pedestrian access.

A spokesperson for the Henrico County said the $1.85 million project will provide just under a mile of sidewalk along the north side of Hungary Road between Hardings Way Drive and Hungary Springs Road.

Groundbreaking event for Hungary Rd. sidewalk plan (Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The event was held in the morning on Thursday, July 13 at the intersection of Hungary Road and Staples Mill Road.

Most sections of the sidewalk will be between four and five feet wide. The project will also feature wheelchair ramps in addition to pedestrian signals at the intersection of Hungary Road and Staples Mill Road and at the intersection of Hungary Road and Hungary Springs Road, said a spokesperson for Henrico County.

Construction is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.