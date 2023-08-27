HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A groundbreaking event was held Saturday for a new $4.4 million pickleball complex at Pouncey Tract Park.

The complex — located at 4747 Pouncey Tract Rd. in Glen Allen — will be home to two championship and 10 standard courts with covered spectator seating. 103 parking spaces will be available in the lot and road improvements will be made.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Division of Recreation and Parks said that the courts are projected to open in June of 2024.

Currently, the division said the county has 26 pickleball courts at four locations: 12 at Pouncey Tract Park, eight at The Springs Recreation Center, two at the Sandston Recreation Area and four at Hidden Creek Park.

12-court pickleball complex planned to open at Pouncey Tract Park in Henrico in 2024 (Photo: Henrico County)

Since 2020, the spokesperson said Henrico has attracted more than 3,800 pickleball players to Pouncey Tract and other courts for pickleball tournaments, including the Virginia Pickleboo Classic and Virginia Pickleball Classic.

The top junior pickleball player in the state, Ansh Bassan, spoke about his support for the project.

“I think that this community could really use a lot of more pickle ball courts, and seeing new people come out every single week, every single month, every single year even–it really motivates me to want to play more and teach more people the sport so we can build pickle ball,” Bassan said.