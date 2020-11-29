HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Recreation and Parks is bringing holiday cheer to a neighborhood near you!
The department is putting on a Henrico Holiday Express Tour. Decorated county vehicles traveling through local neighborhoods to bring a little joy to the community.
Here is where the tour will be stopping through:
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: Brookland and Fairfield Districts, 6-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: Varina District, 6-8 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3: Tuckahoe and Three Chopt Districts, 6-8 p.m.
For more information, including the tour’s routes, click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NYC school system, largest in the US, to begin phased reopening in December
- Henrico County bringing cheer to local neighborhoods with Holiday Express Tour
- Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
- Florida: 8-year-old dead, 5-year-old critically injured in head-on crash
- Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump