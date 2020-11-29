Henrico County bringing cheer to local neighborhoods with Holiday Express Tour

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Recreation and Parks is bringing holiday cheer to a neighborhood near you!

The department is putting on a Henrico Holiday Express Tour. Decorated county vehicles traveling through local neighborhoods to bring a little joy to the community.

Here is where the tour will be stopping through:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Brookland and Fairfield Districts, 6-8 p.m.

Brookland and Fairfield Districts, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2: Varina District, 6-8 p.m.

Varina District, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3: Tuckahoe and Three Chopt Districts, 6-8 p.m.

For more information, including the tour’s routes, click here.

