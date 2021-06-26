Henrico County building small baseball stadium at Dorey Park

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What was once Baseball Field #5 at Dorey Park, will soon be a stadium with bleachers, a press box and more.

Henrico County is converting the field into a stadium with 346 covered bleacher seats and more spectator areas in the outfield. A post from Henrico County says, the renovated facility will feature a press box, baseline, sunken dugouts, a new back stop, LED lights for the field and a color digital scoreboard.

The new stadium is expected to be done by May 2022.

Upon completion the field conversion is expected to cost $3.1 million. These costs include bathroom and concessions facilities improvements.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events