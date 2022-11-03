HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a Henrico County school bus and a minivan sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Henrico County Police and fire personnel were called to the crash, located at the intersection of Harvie Road and Reynolds Road, at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Henrico police said their investigation revealed the school bus was turning left onto Harvie Road from Reynolds Road when the crash occurred.

Police said students were on board the bus, which was on its way to Wilder Middle School during the crash.

Each student was evaluated by emergency responders. One student was taken to the hospital at the request of their parent, as well as the adult driver of the minivan, according to police. Both reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield the right-of-way.