Henrico County confirms 4th case of rabies in 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police said Wednesday that the county has confirmed its fourth case of rabies this year.

Members of the Henrico Police Animal Protection unit responded to the 6000 block of Long Street in Varina on Nov. 11 for reports of a rabies exposure in the area.

Authorities were informed that two dead raccoons were found in a fenced in yard where two dogs were kept. The remains of one of the raccoons came back positive for rabies while the other was unable to be tested, police said.

The dogs that were possibly exposed “were current on their vaccinations at the time” and are being quarantined while getting rabies boosters at the owner’s home.

No other possible exposures were reported, according to Henrico police.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

