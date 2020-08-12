Henrico County contributes funds to foundation purchasing historic Woodland Cemetery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Marvin Harris founded the Evergreen Restoration Foundation because of an idea he had with former classmates.

“This journey started back in October 2015,” said Harris. “The class of Maggie Walker High School 1967… we decided that we needed to give back to the community.”

The foundation is a non-profit with a mission to restore neglected historically Black cemeteries. And with the help of $25,000 provided by Henrico County, the Evergreen Restoration Foundation purchased Woodland Cemetery for $50,000.

“We’re gonna get this under control. We’re gonna bring this back to where it used to be,” said Harris.

Woodland Cemetery, which was established in 1916, is the resting place of close to 30,000 people. Richmond icons Reverend John Jasper and Arthur Ashe are among those buried at the cemetery.

“These are sacred spaces and we must treat them as sacred spaces,” said Del. Delores McQuinn. “For those that have contributed so much in their life and their death, we need to contribute some of our time to make sure that we are preparing the next generation to understand how important these spaces are.”

Sign at the entrance of Woodland Cemetery

“The cemeteries are truly special places and they deserve to be treated with care and dignity,” said John Vithoulkas, Henrico County Manager. “I grew up in this region, and I had no idea – no idea – that cemeteries had been abandoned and history lost.”

Henrico County will continue to provide assistance in fundraising for maintenance of Woodland Cemetery.

“Henrico has really embraced this project 1,000 percent,” added Harris. “They make it a lot easier for me to stand up here right now and indicate to the public that we will get the process done.”