Henrico County creates draft plan for reapportionment of five magisterial districts based on population

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The boundaries of Henrico County’s five magisterial districts could change based on data from the 2020 Census.

The county released a draft plan that would make minor shifts to the district boundaries to ensure equal representation following population changes over the last decade.

The Department of Planning presented the draft plan on the reapportionment process in public information meetings this week.

Henrico’s population was 334,389 on April 1, 2020. That was an 8% increase over the total from 2010, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county said the changes are necessary because, in areas of western Henrico like the Three Chopt District, growth is more prominent than areas like Varina and Fairfield in the east.

“The draft plan we have outlined would make targeted and relatively slight shifts along the edges of all five districts to give each generally the same number of residents while also meeting other requirements for reapportionment,” Planning Director Joe Emerson said. “We welcome feedback from the public on this very important initiative.”

Areas along the edges of the districts would shift eastward to an adjoining district in most instances under the draft plan.

According to the county:

Varina would receive areas west of Laburnum Avenue from Fairfield. Varina’s population would total 65,091, 2.91% below the average. African Americans would represent 56.63% of Varina’s residents, an increase from 55.76%.

Fairfield would add areas of Lakeside from Brookland and send areas of Glen Allen to Brookland. Fairfield’s population would be 64,722, 3.46% below the average. African Americans would represent 57.34% of Fairfield’s residents, a reduction from 61.27%.

Brookland would receive areas of Glen Allen from Fairfield. Brookland also would pick up areas of Three Chopt by shifting Brookland’s western border from Springfield Road to Cox Road. Brookland’s population would be 68,744, 2.54% above the average.

Three Chopt would shift areas along its northeastern boundary to Brookland and small areas along its southeastern boundary to Tuckahoe. Three Chopt’s population would total 68,889, 2.76% above the average.

Tuckahoe would add areas near Regency Square and Henrico Doctors’ Hospital from Three Chopt. Tuckahoe’s population would total 67,757, 1.07% above the average.

This story will be updated with more information from future Henrico supervisor meetings.