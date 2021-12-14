Henrico County culinary arts students distributing free meals Thursday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools said they will be handing out free meals Thursday, December 16. before the schools close for winter break.

Students and their families will be able to pick up a bag of non-perishable food from Hermitage High School and the ACE Center at Highland Springs. Three breakfasts, three lunches, three diners and multiple snacks will be included in the bags.

HCPS said the food will be in limited-supply, and will be distributed at both locations by culinary arts students, and members of the Tech Ethics Society, joined by HCPS’ Department of Family and Community Engagement.

Food bag distribution locations:

• Hermitage High School (main entrance)

8301 Hungary Spring Road, Henrico, Va.

Dec. 16 from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

• ACE Center at Highland Springs (outside the cafeteria — enter parking area of old Highland Springs H.S.)

15 S. Oak Ave., Highland Springs, Va.

Dec. 16 from 4:15-5:15 p.m.