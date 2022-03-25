HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County officials joined U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D – Henrico) and leaders from community organizations to celebrate the efforts in securing $1 million in federal funding to support the construction of the county’s planned detox and treatment center.

County Manager John Vithoulkas proposed a budget of $12 million to build a 20,000 sq. ft. detox facility that can house up to 30 adults for detox from all substances back in February 2021.

Site preparation and demolition are underway at the site near Henrico’s Eastern Government Center on Nine Mile Road.

The center is scheduled to open in 2024 — and is set to provide 24-hour, same-day, inpatient treatment and recovery services for individuals seeking substance-use services.

“I want to thank Henrico County leaders for their support of those struggling with addiction,” Rep. Spanberger said. “It is inspiring to be surrounded by people who care so deeply about their community. I am proud to lead the charge for additional funding for this detox center.”

“We know that our region has lacked life-saving detox beds,” said Henrico County Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson. “Henrico County has stepped forward to address this critical need. Rep. Spanberger, thank you for your service on our behalf & for making this crucial project possible with this funding.”