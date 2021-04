HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will be ending its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program on Friday, May 21.

The program is ending now that the state is able to help residents who have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, Henrico officials said the county’s program had helped cover $389,000 in expenses for residents since it started in July.

#Henrico is preparing to end its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program now that the state is able to help residents whose finances have been impacted. After Fri, May 21, residents needing assistance should contact the Virginia Rent Relief Program: https://t.co/Iv8lwvSwX9. pic.twitter.com/IpRTPxLP7p — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) April 26, 2021

Henrico residents who need rent assistance should contact the Virginia Rent Relief Program.