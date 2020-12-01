Henrico County endorses Navy Hill developer’s “GreenCity” mix-use project; includes 17,000-seat arena

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) –Henrico County today announced that officials are endorsing developer’s vision for a “GreenCity” off I-95 and E. Parham Road that includes a 17,000 seat arena. The developers previously worked on the proposed Navy Hill project with the City of Richmond.

“We are thrilled to endorse this bold, visionary opportunity as it is in sync with everything that Henrico County stands for and has been working hard to achieve – inclusion, resiliency, mobility, innovation and job growth,” County Manager, John A. Vithoulkas, said.

The $2.3 billion project is described as a private, mixed-use “ecodistrict” development. In addition to a stadium, officials said the development would include extensive parks, trails and open spaces, 2 million square feet of office space, 280,000 square feet of retail space, 2,400 housing units and two hotels.

“We’re talking about a new kind of community that is intricately planned, inclusive for all and thoughtfully designed to be not only livable but also to set new standards for environmental sustainability,” Vithoulkas said. “GreenCity will be a community that preserves, embraces and showcases open space, and it will drive economic development and tourism in new and exciting ways while remaining respectful to county taxpayers. The arena will put this region back on the entertainment map.”

The county said this process will begin in the spring of 2021. The developers are planning a mixed-use project using the 92.3 acre former Best Products Co. site.

The news comes months after Richmond City Council voted “no” to the Navy Hill Project. The Navy Hill redevelopment plan was a $1.4 billion project that included a coliseum replacement and affordable housing.

