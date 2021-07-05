Henrico County giving out free mulch at two locations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Are you planning on sprucing up your garden this summer? Henrico County has free mulch available to help people do just that.

The mulch is available at the Springfield Road Public Use Area and the Charles City Road Public Use Area. The county offers the mulch throughout the year but residents are encouraged to call ahead and make sure some is available ahead of time.

While the public use areas are open, people can come and load mulch into their vehicle. If someone is available and they have the equipment, residents can get help loading their mulch for free. Mulch loading services may not be available right away and a statement from Henrico County encourages people to be patient if they need help.

The free mulch is made from ground up yard waste.

The county says the mulch is likely to run out during “heavy mulch season.”