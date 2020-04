HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula will join Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic today at 5 p.m.

Earlier today, the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico revealed 92 residents had tested positive for COVID-19. 16 residents have died, including five in the last 24 hours.

