Henrico County government hours of operations impacted by weather

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Government hours of operations will be impacted Monday due to inclement weather.
County offices and courts will be open on a two-hour delay and will be available at 10 a.m.
Public-use areas at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road landfills will open on a two-hour delay.
County libraries and recreation centers will be closed for the entire day. Trash pickup for Monday is canceled.
Pickup will occur on a one-day delay during the week if weather permits, according to the county.