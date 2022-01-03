Henrico County government hours of operations impacted by weather

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Government hours of operations will be impacted Monday due to inclement weather.

County offices and courts will be open on a two-hour delay and will be available at 10 a.m.

Public-use areas at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road landfills will open on a two-hour delay.

County libraries and recreation centers will be closed for the entire day. Trash pickup for Monday is canceled.

Pickup will occur on a one-day delay during the week if weather permits, according to the county.

