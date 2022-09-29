HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine Henrico high school marching bands will have the chance to show off their skills at the Henrico County Public Schools Band Showcase.

The showcase will be held at J.R. Tucker High School, located at 2910 North Parham Road in Henrico, on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

High school marching band dancers from Henrico County Public Schools strut their stuff. Image provided by Henrico County Public Schools.

The event doesn’t just highlight the performers, it rallies the community to support those in need.

Marching bands from the following high schools will perform:

Deep Run High School

Douglas S. Freeman High School

Glen Allen High School

Mills E. Godwin High School

Henrico High School

Hermitage High School

Highland Springs High School

J.R. Tucker High School

Varina High School

While the event is free, donations are being accepting to benefit the Christmas Mother campaign.

Henrico’s Christmas Mother, Maria Bagley, will be at the event to raise awareness about the community assistance program. Attendees are being asked to bring donations for the Christmas Mother program of canned goods, peanut butter, cereal and crackers as well as hats, gloves, socks and money.