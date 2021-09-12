Henrico County holding free document shredding and e-cycle event in October

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department wants residents to be proactive in preventing identity theft, and in order to make that happen, the department and Henrico County are putting on a free document shredding and e-cycling event.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1400 Best Plaza Drive.

Personal documents in either two 10x13x18 boxes or three paper grocery bags will be accepted for shredding. Paper bags or boxes will only be accepted, and no recyclable paper items will be accepted.

Old or broken electronics like computer hard drives, CPUs, monitors, printers, VCRs, camcorders and microwaves will be accepted for recycling at no charge. However, if you want to dispose of an old or broken TV, a fee will need to be paid in order to do so. Residents will pay $23 to recycle TVs smaller than 27 inches, while the fee is $30 for TVs larger than 27 inches. Those fees will only be accepted by cash or check.

You will not have to get out of your vehicle upon arrival at the event, and the county is recommending facial coverings when communicating with county representatives.

For more info, head over to the event page on the Henrico County website.