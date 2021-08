FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another walk-in vaccine clinic is happening soon as children in the area get ready to head back to school.

The clinic will be Aug. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Brookland Middle School (9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, VA 23228).

The meningitis, TdaP, HPV and COVID-19 shots.

Henrico’s first day of school is Sept. 8.