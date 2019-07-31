Henrico County hosting several major sports tournaments

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is hosting a series of major tournaments over the next few weeks.

Last week, Henrico County hosted the USA Softball Eastern National Championship and the Bassmaster Eastern Open.

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Classic is going on from July 31 to August 4 in multiple locations in Henrico County:

  • RF&P Stadium
  • Glen Allen Softball Complex
  • Local High School Baseball Fields

In the upcoming two weeks, the following tournaments will take place in the county:

