Henrico County jail inmate opens up about experience while on suicide watch

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Since June, there have been more than 500 inmates under suicide watch at Henrico County’s jail.

The news come after a news report by The Associated Press, that revealed Virginia jails struggle to screen inmates and prevent suicide.

8News learned that six inmates at Henrico County’s jail are on one-on-one mental health watch. We spoke with one inmate, Deaullandy Coleman, who has been on suicide watch for two years, 24-hours a day.

“Do you feel better being in this cell and being watched?” 8News asked.

“I do,” Coleman answered, “me personally, I feel like this is the safest place for me.”

Coleman, who is charged with several counts of kidnapping, abduction, firearm use in the commission of a felony and robbery, is currently serving a 75-year-sentence.

“It took a lot out of me, it made me feel like I didn’t want to live anymore,” Coleman told 8News.

“Do you still feel like that right now?”

“Off and on yes, a lot.” Coleman said.

According to the Associated Press, suicide has long been the leading cause of death in jails around the country reaching a high of 50 deaths for every 100,000 inmates in 2014, the latest year for which government data is available,

Undersheriff Alisa Gregory says many inmates experience anxiety when they are first locked up. She says deputies at the jail often work overtime to keep a close eye on inmates in person or by camera. The surveillance depends on the inmate’s level of suicide.

“It’s a really high stressful environment and you have to constantly watch,” Gregory said.

The Associated Press reports 51 inmate have died in Virginia jails over the past five years. The same report states deaths have increased since mental health facilities have closed and because of the opioid epidemic.

State regulations require inmates have medical and mental health screenings upon admission, but the Associated Press reports that may vary across Virginia’s 58 local and regional jails.

Henrico County says they’re nationally accredited and make sure they follow all procedures.

Gregory adds that 87 percent of Henrico County jail’s inmates come with a drug problem.

“A lot of them don’t realize when they come in because they’re still under the influence,” Gregory says, “but then when they sober up they think about what they’ve done or where they are and it’s traumatic.”