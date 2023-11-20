HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is launching a new traffic safety initiative, “Watch Out Ahead Henrico,” or, “WOAH!” with the goal of keeping pedestrians, cyclists and drivers safe.

The campaign will officially launch at a kickoff event at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Henrico County Public Safety Building — located at 7721 E. Parham Road.

The Henrico County Police Division said the campaign encourages anyone traveling on roads, bike lanes and sidewalks to stay alert of their surroundings.

“Staying alert and aware of your surroundings is what makes the difference in preventing auto versus pedestrian/bicyclist crashes,” a spokesperson with the county said.