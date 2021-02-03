Henrico County launches website for zoning complaints, building permits

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you are searching for a way to apply for building permits or make and track zoning complaints in Henrico, you can now do so through a new website launched for residents by the county.

Henrico County has created Build Henrico for residents and the development community to submit plans and pay fees in addition to applying for permits by moving a range of services online that normally were conducted in-person.

“Build Henrico will reduce the amount of paper copies and the number of time-consuming trips Henrico’s residents, builders and others have to make to our government centers, and it also will streamline many of the county’s internal processes,” said Jenn Montrose and Lisa Orlosky, of the county’s Department of Information Technology. “The public will see a huge shift in the way it interacts with the county moving forward.”

The first phase of Build Henrico, according to a release by the county, will be launched Tuesday, Feb. 16 and will allow residents, businesses and others to actively report neighborhood concerns — such as potholes, properties with tall grass and weeds, and others.

The website’s second phase is said to be targeted for the spring and will enable builders to apply for building, electrical and other permits, estimate fees, and other information regarding their submitted complaints.

The final phase will be implemented in 2022, which will facilitate the submission of development plans.

The website is currently accessible now at henrico.us/build.